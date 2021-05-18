UrduPoint.com
Two Dies In COVID-19 In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two people have died due to Covid-19 and three others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Two people have died due to Covid-19 and three others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sukkur.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, 6 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours adding that 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported.

