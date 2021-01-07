Two dies, many hurt in boiler explosion at factory Kala Shah Kaku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two labors were killed and several others injured when the boiler of a factory exploded on early Thursday morning in Muridkay Kala shah Kaku.

According to Rescue sources, the explosion was so massive which destroyed the infrastructure and power supply system in the area and also flattened other neighboring industrial units.

The fire brigade, police and industries department have reached on the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital, a private news channel reported.