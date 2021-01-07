UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dies, Many Hurt In Boiler Explosion At Factory Kala Shah Kaku

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Two dies, many hurt in boiler explosion at factory Kala Shah Kaku

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two labors were killed and several others injured when the boiler of a factory exploded on early Thursday morning in Muridkay Kala shah Kaku.

According to Rescue sources, the explosion was so massive which destroyed the infrastructure and power supply system in the area and also flattened other neighboring industrial units.

The fire brigade, police and industries department have reached on the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

EU approves Moderna vaccine

9 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

9 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

9 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.