Two dies, seven injured in road mishaps

Two persons died and seven others injured due to road mishap at Dheri Bagbanan here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons died and seven others injured due to road mishap at Dheri Bagbanan here on Friday.

Police spokesman said the tragic incident occurred when a tractor trolley plunged into deep ditch at Dheri Baghban a suburban locality of Peshawar. As result, two persons died and seven others injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital for a treatment.