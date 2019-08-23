UrduPoint.com
Two Distilleries Raided, 136 Wine Bottles,150 Litr Alcohol Recovered

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Islamabad police raided two distilleries, one in Ghouri Town, other in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences' parking area and recovered 136 wine bottles, 150 liter of alcohol, a police spokesman on Friday said

According to police, a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mirza Gulfraz and others also confiscated different alcohol brands label, corks and other material used in the manufacturing the liquor during the raid on distilleries.

The police team also nabbed two accused namely Sajjad Sohail and Allah Rahim during the raid.

Cases have been registered against both the accused in Koral and Karachi Company police station and initiated further investigation.

He said that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the police have renewed its efforts to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had also conducted special meetings with the heads of police stations and ordered them to expedite efforts against anti-social elements. The IGP and DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of CIA team.

