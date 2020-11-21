UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Distilleries Unearthed During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:57 PM

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) unearthed two distilleries and arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) unearthed two distilleries and arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Saturday.

According to details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials,the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Sadhuwan Di Khue, Basti Arbi, Baghanwala, Jalalabad, Nawan Shehr, Kothaywala Kotabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Budhla Sant police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 39 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Jalalabad Criminals

Recent Stories

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

2 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian President Hopes New Parliament Election R ..

4 minutes ago

At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.