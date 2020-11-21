Two distilleries unearthed during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) unearthed two distilleries and arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Saturday.

According to details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials,the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Sadhuwan Di Khue, Basti Arbi, Baghanwala, Jalalabad, Nawan Shehr, Kothaywala Kotabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Budhla Sant police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 39 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

Further investigations were underway.