Two Distilleries Unearthed During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation

Multan police have unearthed two distilleries during search operation in the limits of Sadar and Qutubpur police on Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan police have unearthed two distilleries during search operation in the limits of Sadar and Qutubpur police on Sunday night.

According to police spokesman here on Monday, the police team alongwith other agencies during search operation in the areas of Al-Mustafa Colony, Sewra Chowk, Chah Sabuwala and Langrial Pull made biometric identification of 31 people.

During operation the teams recovered 1000 liter local made liquor, two motorcycles, cash Rs 28,070 and unearthed two distilleries.

Seperate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

Further investigation was underway.

