Two Distilleries Unearthed During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have unearthed two distilleries and recovered liquor during house-to-house search operation launched here in jurisdiction of Basti Malook police station, police said on Sunday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak/1-Faiz, Chak/2-Faiz, Chak/14-Faiz and suburban areas.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 28 people.

     The teams unearthed two distilleries and arrested two notorious drug peddlers besides recovering 770 litre local made wine. Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, the police sources added.

