Two Distilleries Unearthed, Four Held With Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

Two distilleries unearthed, four held with liquor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have unearthed a distillery and arrested four drug peddlers during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed two distilleries.

Police also arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad, Shakil, Muhammad Sajid, Abdul Majeed and Muhammad Ameen.

Police team recovered 520 litre liquor, empty bottles and fake labels from the arrested drug dealers.

Police sources said that the liquor was being prepared to deliver at different points of the district on the occasion of Eid.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

