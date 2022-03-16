UrduPoint.com

Two Distilleries Unearthed In A Crack Down Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:41 PM

In a major crackdown against the drug peddlers the district police on Wednesday arrested two persons for running distilleries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :In a major crackdown against the drug peddlers the district police on Wednesday arrested two persons for running distilleries.

According to Police spokesman, Muzaffargarh police, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) a series of operations against drug pushers is on going in the district on daily basis has been intensified.

The police, during its search operations unearthed two private distilleries unearthed and nabbed Ghulab khan and Chaman Khan who were running distilleries .

