Two Distilleries unearthed in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Sader Police on Sunday launched a mega crackdown against wine makers and suppliers under its jurisdiction to decrease the crime ratio in the district and claimed to unearthed two functional distilleries besides recovering 1078 liters of liquor.

According to Police spokesman, in line with special directives of( DPO) District Police Officer Rajanpur, the crackdown was launched against drug peddlers. The police team unearthed two distilleries besides recovering empty bottles, fake labels and other material from the site.

Police also nabbed three drug dealers on the spot. Cases has been registered against the drug dealers under drugs act.