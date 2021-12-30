Two distilleries unearthed, liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Qadarpur Raan police unearthed two distilleries and arrested two notorious drug dealers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Qadarpur Raan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sabir Qureshi launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed two distilleries.

The police also arrested two notorious drug dealers Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Mudassir.

The police team recovered 240 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the criminals, police sources added.