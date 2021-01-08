Two distilleries unearthed, ten criminals held

Police unearthed two distilleries and arrested ten criminals during a crackdown launched here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police unearthed two distilleries and arrested ten criminals during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a crack down against criminals across the district.

The unearthed two distilleries and arrested six drug peddlers respectively in premises of Jalilabad, Makhdoom Rasheed, Sadar Jalalpur and Dehli Gate police stations.

The police have also arrested four illegal weapon holders during separate raids conducted by Muzaffarabad, Gulgasht, Sadar Shujabad and Lohari Gate police stations respectively.

Police have also recovered 1330 litre liquor, 50 bottles of imported wine, 2.600 kg Hashish, two pistols, one repeater, one rifle and bullets from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.