UrduPoint.com

Two Distilleries Unearthed, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Two distilleries unearthed, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Saddar police have unearthed two distilleries and arrested three notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Saddar police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sarfraz, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed two distilleries, said police sources.

The police team arrested three criminals identified as Shabir, Riyasat and Kashif and recovered 1000 litres of liquor, empty bottles, fake labels, kites and chemical thread from them.

A case had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway, the sources added.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

2 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

27 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

42 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

2 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.