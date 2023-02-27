Two distilleries unearthed, three held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Saddar police have unearthed two distilleries and arrested three notorious drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Saddar police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sarfraz, launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed two distilleries, said police sources.

The police team arrested three criminals identified as Shabir, Riyasat and Kashif and recovered 1000 litres of liquor, empty bottles, fake labels, kites and chemical thread from them.

A case had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway, the sources added.