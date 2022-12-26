UrduPoint.com

Two Distilleries Unearthed, Two Held

Published December 26, 2022

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have unearthed two distilleries and arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a special crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tanveer Ahmed Malik, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed two distilleries in the precinct of Daira Din Panah police station.

The police also arrested two notorious drug peddlers, Rana Majeed and Ghulam Abbas Bhutta, while recovering 247 litre of locally made wine, empty bottles, and fake labels from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added. The DPO Tanveer Ahmed Malik has directed police officers to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers without any discrimination.

