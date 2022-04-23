Two distilleries unearthed,1482 gram charas recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Khangarh police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crack down to demolish distilleries to stop drug related crimes under its jurisdiction.

Police claimed to have unearthed two working distilleries,1482 grams hashish, 348 liters liquor and 278 empty bottles during crack down.

Police also claimed to have nabbed three drug dealers during crack down.

Separate cases were registered against nabbed drug dealers who were later sent behind the bars under the drug act.