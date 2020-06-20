UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two District Administration Officers Become New Victim Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Two district administration officers become new victim of COVID-19

Two more district administration officers Saturday caught by the Coronavirus and quarantined at homes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more district administration officers Saturday caught by the Coronavirus and quarantined at homes.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hassan and Livestock doctor Sardar Ibrar Ahmed who were fighting against COVID-19 on the front line were caught by the disease and quarantined at their homes to protect the further spread of the virus in the families and offices staff members.

In the Hazara division, police and district administrations were striving hard to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During last 48 hours, 159 patients of COVID-19 have been recovered in district Abbottabad where 863 people were affected by the outbreak, this was disclosed by the Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner in a news release.

The total number of recovered patients in the district was 410 out of 863 in Hazara. Besides the increasing number of coronavirus, the testing capacity has also been increased as a specialized lab which was established in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for COVID-19 testing.

The deputy commissioner revealed that the smart lockdown strategy becomes successful and restricted the day by day increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Abbottabad while the smart lockdown would continue until the decrease in the coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Doctor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Retaliatory Attac ..

1 minute ago

2.29 million samples collected for COVID-19 tests ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for smart lockdown underway in two te ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar hails Buzdar for people-friendly budget; di ..

2 minutes ago

DC for carrying out COVID-19 test to determine ext ..

14 minutes ago

Emotions high as Italy icon Alex Zanardi fights fo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.