Two district administration officers become new victim of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more district administration officers Saturday caught by the Coronavirus and quarantined at homes.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hassan and Livestock doctor Sardar Ibrar Ahmed who were fighting against COVID-19 on the front line were caught by the disease and quarantined at their homes to protect the further spread of the virus in the families and offices staff members.

In the Hazara division, police and district administrations were striving hard to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During last 48 hours, 159 patients of COVID-19 have been recovered in district Abbottabad where 863 people were affected by the outbreak, this was disclosed by the Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner in a news release.

The total number of recovered patients in the district was 410 out of 863 in Hazara. Besides the increasing number of coronavirus, the testing capacity has also been increased as a specialized lab which was established in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for COVID-19 testing.

The deputy commissioner revealed that the smart lockdown strategy becomes successful and restricted the day by day increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Abbottabad while the smart lockdown would continue until the decrease in the coronavirus cases.