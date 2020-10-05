UrduPoint.com
Two Doctors Of KMC Promoted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Two doctors of KMC promoted

Two doctors of Khyber Medical College Monday promoted after the approval of the Board of Governor as per MTI Act 2015

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Two doctors of Khyber Medical College Monday promoted after the approval of the board of Governor as per MTI Act 2015.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb issued the promotion orders of Dr Bughdad Khan Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Medicine and Dr Zia Muhammad Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Paediatrics.

They will be on probation for a period of one year.

Due to the promotion of these faculty members the clinical and basic sciences departments will be further strengthened. The standard of teaching of undergraduate and post graduate students, research and academic activities will be standardized.

More Stories From Pakistan

