Two doctors of KMC promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Two doctors of Khyber Medical College Monday promoted after the approval of the board of Governor as per MTI Act 2015.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb issued the promotion orders of Dr Bughdad Khan Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Medicine and Dr Zia Muhammad Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Paediatrics.

They will be on probation for a period of one year.

Due to the promotion of these faculty members the clinical and basic sciences departments will be further strengthened. The standard of teaching of undergraduate and post graduate students, research and academic activities will be standardized.