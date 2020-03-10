Two dog bite victims died in AMC Abbottabad

Two people including a woman Tuesday lost their lives in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad suffering from mature rabies after being bitten by a mad dog in Kassaki Kalan Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :

According to the details, a woman of village Kassaki Kalan and a male Malik Ayub were bitten by a mad dog a few days ago and both were shifted to AMC where they lost their lives.

Locals told to media that despite several complaints of stray dogs to district administration did not take any notice.