Two dozen dumpers, trucks impounded over law violations

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police teams checked dumpers at various locations and villages in the district including Khushab Road city stop area, Lahore Road, 91-SB, 43-NB, 46-NB, Chungi No 9 site, 66-NB and 98-NB here on Friday.

They arrested 28 dumper drivers including Nasir Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Attaullah, Ghulam Mustafa, Zameer-ul-Hassan, Arshad, Tassawwar Hayat, Asghar, Sabar Hussain, Imran, Zulfiqar, Rustam Khan and others over the law violations including wrong driving, non-provision of driving licences and over-loading. The police teams impounded over two dozen dumpers and trucks after registering cases against the owners and drivers of vehicles.