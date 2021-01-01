Two dozen motorcyclists held over one wheeling

Cantt Police arrested more than two dozen motorcyclists involved in one wheeling near the Unna Bypass area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Cantt Police arrested more than two dozen motorcyclists involved in one wheeling near the Unna Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

SHO Cantt Mitha Khan told APP that on special directives of SP City Noor Muhammad Bareach and ASP Cantt Pari Gul, police team took action against one wheeling and apprehended over two dozen people after finding them in one wheeling.

He said that many youths have lost their lives due to one wheeling, saying that no one will be allowed one wheeling in the area. Mitha Khan said that operations were also underway against criminal elements in the area in order to ensure the protection of people.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the police to arrest criminal elements for maintaining law and order in the area.