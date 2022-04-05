Two DPIs retire

A farewell party was organized at a private hotel on the retirement of DPI (Secondary) Aizaz Ahmed Joya and DPI (Elementary) Tahira Parveen of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A farewell party was organized at a private hotel on the retirement of DPI (Secondary) Aizaz Ahmed Joya and DPI (Elementary) Tahira Parveen of South Punjab.

Secretary education South Punjab, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, hosted the farewell in their honor.

Additional Secretaries of Education Department South Punjab Ataul Haq, Ansar Sial, Deputy Secretaries Jam Aftab Hussain, Shahid Malik, Khawaja Mazharul Haq, Faisal Shehzad, DPI (Colleges) Dr. Farid Sharif and Education Secretariat South and other senior officers attended the event.

On this occasion, Secretary Education Dr. Ehtesham Anwar in his address paid tributes to the retired officers Aizaz Ahmed Joya and Tahira Parveen for their services. He stated their services for the department would always be remembered.