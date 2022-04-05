UrduPoint.com

Two DPIs Retire

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Two DPIs retire

A farewell party was organized at a private hotel on the retirement of DPI (Secondary) Aizaz Ahmed Joya and DPI (Elementary) Tahira Parveen of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A farewell party was organized at a private hotel on the retirement of DPI (Secondary) Aizaz Ahmed Joya and DPI (Elementary) Tahira Parveen of South Punjab.

Secretary education South Punjab, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, hosted the farewell in their honor.

Additional Secretaries of Education Department South Punjab Ataul Haq, Ansar Sial, Deputy Secretaries Jam Aftab Hussain, Shahid Malik, Khawaja Mazharul Haq, Faisal Shehzad, DPI (Colleges) Dr. Farid Sharif and Education Secretariat South and other senior officers attended the event.

On this occasion, Secretary Education Dr. Ehtesham Anwar in his address paid tributes to the retired officers Aizaz Ahmed Joya and Tahira Parveen for their services. He stated their services for the department would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Hotel Event

Recent Stories

Administration provides low rate items during Ramz ..

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

1 minute ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Signs Contract to Buy 250 ..

Polish Defense Ministry Signs Contract to Buy 250 US Tanks Abrams

1 minute ago
 DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for ..

DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for youth

4 minutes ago
 GCU holds T-10 super league

GCU holds T-10 super league

4 minutes ago
 Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete ..

Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Indonesian embassy to establish 'facilitation corn ..

Indonesian embassy to establish 'facilitation corner' in Peshawar University: En ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.