Two DPOs of Hazara division transferred

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police KPK on Friday notified the transfer of two District Police Officer (DPO) of Hazara division.

According to the notification issued by the IG police KPK, Lt. Cdr. (R) Yasir Afridi DPO Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as SSP Operation at CCP Peshawar.

DPO Mansehra Sadiq Hussain also transferred and directed to report at CPO for proceeding on 31st Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) which would commence from Ist February 2021.

In a similar way, Zahoor Babar AIG Establishment KPK has been appointed as DPO Abbottabad.

The outgoing DPO Abbottabad Yasir Afridi was also performing additional duties of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division till the appointment of new DIG who has assumed the charge yesterday.