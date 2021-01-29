UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two DPOs Of Hazara Division Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

Two DPOs of Hazara division transferred

Inspector General (IG) police KPK on Friday notified the transfer of two District Police Officer (DPO) of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police KPK on Friday notified the transfer of two District Police Officer (DPO) of Hazara division.

According to the notification issued by the IG police KPK, Lt. Cdr. (R) Yasir Afridi DPO Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as SSP Operation at CCP Peshawar.

DPO Mansehra Sadiq Hussain also transferred and directed to report at CPO for proceeding on 31st Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) which would commence from Ist February 2021.

In a similar way, Zahoor Babar AIG Establishment KPK has been appointed as DPO Abbottabad.

The outgoing DPO Abbottabad Yasir Afridi was also performing additional duties of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division till the appointment of new DIG who has assumed the charge yesterday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Mansehra February Competition Commission Of Pakistan Afridi From

Recent Stories

China's Hebei reports one new locally transmitted ..

3 minutes ago

Drive against plastic shopping bags continues in H ..

3 minutes ago

CM Usman Buzdar seeks report on murder of Alipur's ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

5 minutes ago

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.