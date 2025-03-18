Open Menu

Two Drivers Arrested For Speeding On Motorway

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Two drivers arrested for speeding on motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) caught two drivers after they were found racing far beyond the speed limit of 120 km/h on the M5 motorway and handed them over to Uch Sharif police.

The two drivers, Jatindar and Zahid Hussain, were found racing their vehicles at speeds ranging 159-165 km/h at Beat-25 of M5 motorway, Uch Sharif, and both were handed over to police and separate cases were registered against them.

The ongoing campaign against speeding is a result of standing instructions from IG NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja to plug chances of road accidents and keep lives safe.

The instructions are being enforced flawlessly under the supervision of DIG Motorways Central-2 zone Daar Ali Khan Khatak, and sector commander Rana Sarfraz Nasir on the M5 motorway.

DSP Akif Bajwa said that drivers of vehicles detected with 150 km/h speed or beyond are being handed over to police and made to face legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

1 hour ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan