Two drivers arrested for speeding on motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) caught two drivers after they were found racing far beyond the speed limit of 120 km/h on the M5 motorway and handed them over to Uch Sharif police.

The two drivers, Jatindar and Zahid Hussain, were found racing their vehicles at speeds ranging 159-165 km/h at Beat-25 of M5 motorway, Uch Sharif, and both were handed over to police and separate cases were registered against them.

The ongoing campaign against speeding is a result of standing instructions from IG NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja to plug chances of road accidents and keep lives safe.

The instructions are being enforced flawlessly under the supervision of DIG Motorways Central-2 zone Daar Ali Khan Khatak, and sector commander Rana Sarfraz Nasir on the M5 motorway.

DSP Akif Bajwa said that drivers of vehicles detected with 150 km/h speed or beyond are being handed over to police and made to face legal proceedings.