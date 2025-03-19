Two drivers arrested over over-speed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MA) have arrested two drivers after they were found involved in over-speeding on Motorway M-5 passing through Uch area.

According to a press release issued here, on the directives of deputy superintendent police (DSP), National Highways and Motorway Police Beat-25, Akif Nishat Bajwa, two drivers were arrested as their vehicles were found crossing limits of speed on Motorway M-5.

Maximum speed limit at M-5 has been fixed at 120 kilometers per hour while the drivers were driving their vehicles at speed 159 kilometers per hour and 165 kilometers per hour, respectively.

The two arrested driver identified as Jeetindar and Zahid were handed over to Uch Police and separate FIRs were registered against them at Uch Police Station. Further proceedings were underway.