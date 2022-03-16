UrduPoint.com

Two Drown As Car Plunges Into Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Two drown as car plunges into canal

Two persons drowned when a car plunged into a canal near Farooqabad on Wednesday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons drowned when a car plunged into a canal near Farooqabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Eserke village where a rashly driven car fell into Qadirabad Balloki canal in a bid to overtake a truck on Motorway.

As a result of which, Adnan (25) of Mandi Bahauddin and another person drowned in canal while car driver Ibrar (28) swam to safety.

The rescuers were searching the missing person in the canal.

The body of Adnan has been shifted to DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Motorway Driver Car Mandi Bahauddin Farooqabad

Recent Stories

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to ..

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to buy PTI leaders

15 minutes ago
 Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COV ..

Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COVID-19

52 seconds ago
 Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

54 seconds ago
 Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar starts short ..

Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar starts short courses for students

55 seconds ago
 3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violat ..

3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violation during last two months

57 seconds ago
 Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>