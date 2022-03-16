Two drown as car plunges into canal

Two persons drowned when a car plunged into a canal near Farooqabad on Wednesday

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Eserke village where a rashly driven car fell into Qadirabad Balloki canal in a bid to overtake a truck on Motorway.

As a result of which, Adnan (25) of Mandi Bahauddin and another person drowned in canal while car driver Ibrar (28) swam to safety.

The rescuers were searching the missing person in the canal.

The body of Adnan has been shifted to DHQ hospital.