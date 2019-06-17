UrduPoint.com
Two Drown As Motorcycle Falls Into Canal In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Two people were killed after a motorcycle fell into a canal due to over speeding.According to media reports, three people including a woman were on their way while riding a motorcycle when due to over speed it fell into a canal.

As a result two men died after drowning into Dhori Canal while female was rescued by rescue officers.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and pulled the body of one male out of Canal while search is continued for the other.

