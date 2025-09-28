Two drown at Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two young men were drowned near Mubarak Village at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the rescue officials confirmed the incident and the victims were identified as 22-year-old Hidayatullah and 24-year-old Hussain.

Their bodies were retrieved from the sea and shifted to a hospital.