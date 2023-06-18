UrduPoint.com

Two Drown In Canal, Third Rescued

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Two men drowned in Sillanwali canal here on Sunday, while the third one was rescued by the Rescue-1122 divers.

According to the Sillanwali police station, 33-year-old Ehsan, and 30-year-old Arslan, both residents of Sillanwali, drowned in the canal, but their friend Nouman, a resident of islam Nagar area, was rescued.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that one of the deceased fell in the canal accidentally while washing his hands, and his friends jumped into canal to save the life of their friend.

A team of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the bodies after searching for almost an hour.

