Two Drown In Different Incidents In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons including a toddler were drowned in two different incidents in different parts of the district on Saturday.

In the first incident, a three year old girl was drowned in a well located in her house in Mohallah Meharabad in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

According to district emergency officer Dr Ishfaq Mian, three year old Iqra Bibi was playing in the courtyard of her house when she accidentally slipped in the well which was without cover at the time of the accident.

He said on getting information, a rescue team had reached the spot and shifted the baby to THQ hopistal where she was pronounced dead.

Separately, a man drowned while his two other friends' lives were saved who went for bathing in a water channel in Dhoke Balouch in the limits of Bassal Police station on Saturday.

Police and rescue sources said 27 years old Iqbal along with his two other friends went to a water channel where they went in deep waters and lost control.

The local people present on the spot have saved the life of his two friends but Iqbal drowned. Later his body was retrieved and shifted to a local hospital.

Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

