Two drown in flood

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were drowned in the flood in two separate incidents reported here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Afzal Shah resident of Mouza Lakha Saldhira shifting his family members to safe place drowned into the deep water.

In another incident, Fayyaz Ahmed Rehmani resident of Chah Bhakuwala who was caretaker of a mosque was busy in work at his outhouse when he drowned in a flood wave.

Rescue 1122 started the operation to recover the bodies,