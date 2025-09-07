Two drown in floodwater

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Two people lost their lives in separate flood-related drowning incidents

in Khan Garh and Alipur tehsils, while rescue teams saved three others.

In Khan Garh, 23-year-old Shoaib from Lashari village near Damarwala

drowned while attempting to reach the riverbank.

Rescue teams, assisted

by locals, recovered the body and handed it over to his family.

The deceased left behind two young children.

In another incident at village Kachi Laal in Alipur, four people were swept

away by floodwater. Rescue 1122 teams managed to save three of them,

while 18-year-old Shehzad drowned. His body was recovered and handed

over to his relatives.