Two drown in Indus river

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Two youth have been drowned in the River Indus here at 'Ghafarey Wali T' point on Bhakkar road on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 sources said.

According to sources, the Rescue 1122 was informed that two youth identified as Sajjad Ahmad son of Noor Muhammad (26) and Haider (25) were taking bath in the river Indus to beat the heat when the gushing currents swept them away.

The divers of 1122 launched the search operation alongwith the locals and rescued one of the victim Haider. While the search for Sajjad was underway till the filing of this report.