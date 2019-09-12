UrduPoint.com
Two Drown In Jhelum River In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Two drown in Jhelum River in Sargodha

Two people drowned in the River Jhelum in different incidents in Bhera police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Two people drowned in the River Jhelum in different incidents in Bhera police limits on Thursday.

The police said Hafiz Siraj Din, 65, of Kohlian Pattan was crossing the river when fast flow of waves pushed him into deep water and he drowned.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamran,16, of Muhallah Skeikhan (Bhera) drowned while taking a bath in the River Jhelum.

