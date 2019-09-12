Two drown in Jhelum River in Sargodha

Two people drowned in the River Jhelum in different incidents in Bhera police limits on Thursday

The police said Hafiz Siraj Din, 65, of Kohlian Pattan was crossing the river when fast flow of waves pushed him into deep water and he drowned.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamran,16, of Muhallah Skeikhan (Bhera) drowned while taking a bath in the River Jhelum.