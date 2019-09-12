Two Drown In Jhelum River In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:17 PM
Two people drowned in the River Jhelum in different incidents in Bhera police limits on Thursday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Two people drowned in the River Jhelum in different incidents in Bhera police limits on Thursday.
The police said Hafiz Siraj Din, 65, of Kohlian Pattan was crossing the river when fast flow of waves pushed him into deep water and he drowned.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamran,16, of Muhallah Skeikhan (Bhera) drowned while taking a bath in the River Jhelum.