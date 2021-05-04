Two Drown In Separate Incidents
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two persons drowned in canals in separate incidents near here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, Abdul Sattar (50), resident of Chak No 119-GB jumped into a canal to beat the heat when he drowned in deep waters.
In another incident, Shahadat Ali (70) of Mehr Town was taking a bath in acanal when he slipped and drowned near Shakar Gunj mills.
Rescuers have fished out the bodies.