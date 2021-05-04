Two drown in separate incidents

Two persons drowned in canals in separate incidents near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two persons drowned in canals in separate incidents near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Abdul Sattar (50), resident of Chak No 119-GB jumped into a canal to beat the heat when he drowned in deep waters.

In another incident, Shahadat Ali (70) of Mehr Town was taking a bath in acanal when he slipped and drowned near Shakar Gunj mills.

Rescuers have fished out the bodies.