Two Drown In Separate Incidents

6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Two drown in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide while a youth drowned in a canal in a nearby villages on Tuesday.

According to police, Saania Bibi (18) ended her life by jumping into BS Canal over domestic dispute.

Muhammad Tahir (13), resident of Kasur, drowned in Lower Bari Doab near Musa Wala Khu while taking bath.

While, an unidentified 25-year-old man was found dead at Jattan Canal near Raja Jhang.

Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Police were investigating.

