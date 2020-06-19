Two drown into river Chenab

Two persons drowned into river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala while taking bathe here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons drowned into river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala while taking bathe here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two persons namely Shabbir s/o Allah Yar, 30 years old and Rizwan s/o Faiz Buksh, 32 years of age went to Head Muhammad Wala for picnic while they were swimming, they swam into deep water and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and started search operation.

The search operation was underway till filing of the story.

APP /sak