Two Drowned In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Two drowned in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Two youths drowned while taking bath in Gogera branch canal during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Friday that Abid s/o Aslam of Chak 423-GB was taking bath in Gogera branch canal near Punj Pull stop when he drowned in deep waters.

Similarly,another person identified as Shahzad of Dheroana, Jaranwala drowned in the same canal near 45-Adda.

The rescuers fished out both the bodies and handed over to police concerned.

