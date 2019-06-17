Two Drowned In Canal In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:59 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Two persons drowned in a canal, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday.
Police said that Muhammad Ashraf of Bhera along with Sakeena Bibi and Muhammad Yar was riding a motorcycle when it plunged into Shahpur Canal near Dhoori village.
As a result, all the three drowned into canal. Sakeena was rescued.
Rescue 1122 have fished out the body of Ashraf while search of Muhammad Yar was in progress.