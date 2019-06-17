UrduPoint.com
Two Drowned In Canal In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:59 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Two persons drowned in a canal, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Ashraf of Bhera along with Sakeena Bibi and Muhammad Yar was riding a motorcycle when it plunged into Shahpur Canal near Dhoori village.

As a result, all the three drowned into canal. Sakeena was rescued.

Rescue 1122 have fished out the body of Ashraf while search of Muhammad Yar was in progress.

The injured woman was shifted to hospital.

