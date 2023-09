SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Two cousins drowned in Tabbi sar Dam here in Kala Bagh area here on Monday.

Police said that Khuram Naveed (12) r/o Naryoob area and Junaid (24) r/o Qutab Khail area were taking bath in the dam when they drowned due to fast flow of water .

Further investigation was under way.