Two Drowned In Dungi Dam

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Two drowned in Dungi Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Two fast friends were drowned while bathing in the Dungi dam Sukho Road Gujjar Khan here on Friday on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Rescue 1122, both of them visited the Dam to bath in order to get respite from the hot weather.

Responding to the information, the rescue workers reached the dam and evacuated the bodies, which were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Atif Zahoor son of Zahoor Ahmed and Raja Shahzaib son of Aslam Pervez. Police said the bodies were handed over to their families for burial after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

