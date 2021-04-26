UrduPoint.com
Two Drowned In Pond

Mon 26th April 2021

Two drowned in pond

Two boys of same family were drowned while taking bath in a pond in Saif Ali Banda (village) on Monday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Two boys of same family were drowned while taking bath in a pond in Saif Ali Banda (village) on Monday.

Police said the victims, Mudassir 16 and Abid 18 slipped into deep water and drowned.

Their bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem, police informed.

