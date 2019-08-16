UrduPoint.com
Two Drowned In River Jhelum

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

Two drowned in River Jhelum

Two men drowned in river Jhelum in separate incidents in Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Two men drowned in river Jhelum in separate incidents in Bhera police limits.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Nazir r/o village Hazoorpur Tehsil Bhera along with his two children was crossing the river Jhelum when due to sharp waves they drowned in deep water.

Rescue 1122 succeeded in rescuing the children whereas the body of Zaheer could not be found.

In another incident, a youth Khalid Imran of Bhera drowned while taking bath in the river; rescue teams recovered the dead body of Kahild Imran.

