Two Drowned, One Killed At Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were drowned and one killed in separate incidents occurred in the district here on Sunday.

According to local police, a 22-year-old man, Aziz was bathing in Stepa Canal when he was swept away by water.

His body was retrieved by Rescue 1122 divers and handed over to relatives.

In another incident a man, Ejaz was drowned in River Indus at Hund recreational spot.

Efforts are underway to find body of the victim.

Meanwhile, a man, Suleman lodged first information report that his father, Reham Sher was allegedly murdered by his rivals Wasim Baacha and Syed Liaq Shah.

Reason of the murder was stated to be old enmity.

