UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drowned To Death In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

Two drowned to death in Hyderabad

A young man and a boy drowned to death in K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man and a boy drowned to death in K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the police, four persons including a woman were drowning in the canal but two of them were rescued.

However, 22 years old Arshad Maseeh and 8 years old Imran Maseeh could not be rescued.

The police said the woman jumped in the canal to rescue the boy but she herself began to drown.

However, another person from their family Babur Maseeh pulled out the woman alive.

The body of Imran could not be found by the evening.

Related Topics

Police Young Man Jamshoro Women Family From

Recent Stories

India virus surge drives record global daily cases ..

3 minutes ago

PPP to contest in AJK polls: Faryal Talpur

3 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects Biden's Statement ..

3 minutes ago

KP CM decides inclusion of liver, bone marrow tran ..

3 minutes ago

"Corona Curfew" imposed in IIOJK from tonight till ..

3 minutes ago

Doctor found dead in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.