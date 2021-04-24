Two drowned to death in Hyderabad

A young man and a boy drowned to death in K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man and a boy drowned to death in K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the police, four persons including a woman were drowning in the canal but two of them were rescued.

However, 22 years old Arshad Maseeh and 8 years old Imran Maseeh could not be rescued.

The police said the woman jumped in the canal to rescue the boy but she herself began to drown.

However, another person from their family Babur Maseeh pulled out the woman alive.

The body of Imran could not be found by the evening.