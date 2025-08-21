Two drug dealer among three held, narcotics recovered in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Tank police have arrested a proclaimed offender and two drug dealers recovering a quantity of narcotics from them during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah, Tank police continued their search and strike operations to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the district.

Under the supervision of DSP City Pervez Shah, a police team led by SHO City Sher Afzal Khan conducted targeted operations at Pir Kachcha Road, Mohallah Khadrianwala, Mohallah Civil Lines, Mohallah Basti Phool Shah, and Mohallah Qazianwala.

During the operation, houses, vehicles, motorcycles, and suspicious individuals were thoroughly checked.

The police successfully arrested proclaimed offender named Saifullah son of Gul Ayaz, resident of Mohallah Phool Shah.

Additionally, the police apprehended Muhammad Saddam son of Muhammad Sharif of Mohallah Qazianwala with 305 grams of heroin and Muhammad Aamir son of Muhammad Ramzan of Garah Shehbaz with 70 grams of hashish.

DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah commended the police team for their professionalism and effective action, reiterating that the crackdown against criminal elements would be further intensified to make Tank a hub of peace and security.

