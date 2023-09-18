Two drug dealers among five outlaws held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting five accused including two drug dealers recovering around one kilogram of narcotics during ongoing operations across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of those actions, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan (SNK) police station arrested a drug dealer named Ikram Ullah son of Ahmad Khan and recovered 213 grams of Ice drug from him.

The SNK police also arrested wanted criminal Fazal Raheem son of Haleem.

Meanwhile, the Chaudhwan police station team arrested two accused of a murder case named Alaa Uddin alias Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Sultan.

Similarly, the Kirri Khaisour police station team during snap checking arrested a drug dealer named Sardar son of Atta Ullah recovering 550 grams of hashish and 180 grams of Ice from his possession.

The police registered cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.