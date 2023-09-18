Open Menu

Two Drug Dealers Among Five Outlaws Held In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Two drug dealers among five outlaws held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting five accused including two drug dealers recovering around one kilogram of narcotics during ongoing operations across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of those actions, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan (SNK) police station arrested a drug dealer named Ikram Ullah son of Ahmad Khan and recovered 213 grams of Ice drug from him.

The SNK police also arrested wanted criminal Fazal Raheem son of Haleem.

Meanwhile, the Chaudhwan police station team arrested two accused of a murder case named Alaa Uddin alias Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Sultan.

Similarly, the Kirri Khaisour police station team during snap checking arrested a drug dealer named Sardar son of Atta Ullah recovering 550 grams of hashish and 180 grams of Ice from his possession.

The police registered cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

50 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

2 hours ago
 SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

12 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

14 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

15 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

15 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

18 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan