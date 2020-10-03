Two drug dealers arrested

The police arrested two drug dealers and recovered 02 kg of drugs from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested two drug dealers and recovered 02 kg of drugs from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The bani police arrested 2 drug dealers Farosh Shafiq Hassan and Khurrum Shahzad and recovered 2 kg drugs from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

The SP made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.