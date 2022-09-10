Two drug dealers arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Cantt police during its ongoing crackdown against drugs, arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered 2.3 kilograms of hashish and heroine from them on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by DSP City Sagheer Gilani and SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan conducted successful operations in different areas.

During the operations, a total of 1880 grams of hashish and 420 grams of heroin were recovered from drug dealer Zar Ali Shah alias Noora and drug dealer Muhammad Jan Irfan Jani.

Both the alleged drug dealers were arrested and a case was filed against them.