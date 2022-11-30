UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Two drug dealers arrested

The Cantonment police, during an ongoing operation against narcotics, arrested two accused drug peddlers

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Cantonment police, during an ongoing operation against narcotics, arrested two accused drug peddlers.

According to the details, the police arrested accused drug dealer Fahimullah resident of Kachi Payand Khan and recovered 128 grams of heroin from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested another accused drug dealer, Hanif resident of Thoya Fazil, and recovered 149 grams of ice from him.

