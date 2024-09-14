Two Drug-dealers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 3.5kg hashish from them during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Makhdoom Rasheed police launched a special crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested Muhammad Ashraf and Ghulam Shabir alias Shabira.
Police also recovered 3.5-kg Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.
The DSP Rao Tariq Parvez said that the crackdown would continue on daily basis under the vision of CPO Multan to eradicate drug peddling from the district.
